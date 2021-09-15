Image: Alliance Française de Busan
Don’t Miss the “FRENCH BUSAN – Art Space Alliance Française” Exhibition at Art Space

Alliance Française de Busan along with the GoEun Museum of Photography presents “FRENCH BUSAN “Busan, La Française” until September 25th at Art Space.

This unique exhibition showcases photos of business places and commercial signs written in the French language in the city of Busan — bakeries, cafés and restaurants, fashion boutiques, jewelry shops, hair parlors, and interior design stores.

Art Space Busan — Image: Alliance Française de Busan

The large amount of French signs and brands is quite surprising around the city. Indeed, the French population – and/or French-speaking residents – are few in number in Busan. So how can we explain this enthusiasm for the French language?

Alliance Française has identified more than 700 locations for nearly 500 different brands in Busan. The photos are classified by districts (gu) with precise GPS coordinates to geo-localize each business place.

Image: Alliance Française de Busan

Moreover, several French-speaking Korean men and women, residents of Busan and representing various professional backgrounds, testify via video of their experience with the French language to explain the attractiveness of French in Korea and especially here in Busan.

The exhibition is open until September 25th from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am – 7 pm and is closed on Mondays and official holidays

Entrance is free of charge.

 

