The first annual Merry Christmas Market is taking place this weekend at Eat Play Love, Busan in Gwangalli.

Support local businesses and stock up on holiday goodies and treats from local vendors who will offer everything from homemade crafts and accessories to tasty treats.

The event takes place outdoors and will follow COVID-19 quarantine measures.

It takes place on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook event page.

