‘Doran Doran’, a Restaurant Based in the Fishing Village, Opens in Gijang

The city of Busan announced that it would open “Doran Doran”, a village restaurant based in the mobile fishing village where you can cook and sell local specialty seafood, on the first floor of the Idong Fishing Village in Gijang-gun located in Icheon-ri, Ilgwang-myeon, Gijang-gun.

‘Doran Doran’, a village restaurant based in the mobile fishing village, was opened using the idle space of the mobile fishing village with support from the Busan Fishing Village Specialized Support Center and the Busan Port Authority to lay the foundation for generating new income for local fishermen and revitalize the fishing village economy and is run by the fishermen themselves.

The main menu consists of seaweed soup made from local seaweed, a specialty product of Gijang-gun, with rice and grilled fish. In addition, fishermen are planning to develop and sell food items using seafood produced and harvested by the fishermen in each season.

Anyone can visit ‘Doran Doran’, and the operating hours are from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, except every Thursday.

The Busan Fishing Village Specialized Support Center, which supported the opening of ‘Doran Doran’, was established to revitalize the fishing village and increase the income of fishermen.