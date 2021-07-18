Dorothy Arzner Retrospective

Busan Cinema Center is holding a retrospective for filmmaker Dorothy Arzner through August 1.
Arzner was an American film director whose career in Hollywood spanned from the silent era of the 1920s into the early 1940s.
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
Period: July 17 – August 1, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Dance, Girl, Dance
The Bride Wore Red
Craig’s Wife
Nana
Christopher Strong
Merrily We Go to Hell
Honor Among Lovers
Working Girls
The Wild Party