Dorothy Arzner Retrospective

Busan Cinema Center is holding a retrospective for filmmaker Dorothy Arzner through August 1.

Arzner was an American film director whose career in Hollywood spanned from the silent era of the 1920s into the early 1940s.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: July 17 – August 1, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

Dance, Girl, Dance

The Bride Wore Red

Craig’s Wife

Nana

Christopher Strong

Merrily We Go to Hell

Honor Among Lovers

Working Girls

The Wild Party

Movie Times

 

