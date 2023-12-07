Celebrate the festive season in style at HQ Bar’s “Drag Brunch: The Queer Who Stole Christmas”.

The event also features a special guest performer all the way from France and Korean performers, bringing a unique and spirited performance to the stage.

This is the perfect occasion to gather with loved ones, friends, and colleagues to share laughter, good food, and the enchantment of the holidays.

Host: Maia Pussy Sparkles

Special Guest Performers:

Belzebutch

Moon J.Jun

Anessa

Oliveerrr

Event Information

Date: December 9th

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Doors Open: 2:00 p.m.

Show Starts: 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: 20,000 won

Reservation: [email protected]