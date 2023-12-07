Celebrate the festive season in style at HQ Bar’s “Drag Brunch: The Queer Who Stole Christmas”.
The event also features a special guest performer all the way from France and Korean performers, bringing a unique and spirited performance to the stage.
This is the perfect occasion to gather with loved ones, friends, and colleagues to share laughter, good food, and the enchantment of the holidays.
Host: Maia Pussy Sparkles
Special Guest Performers:
- Belzebutch
- Moon J.Jun
- Anessa
- Oliveerrr
Event Information
Date: December 9th
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Doors Open: 2:00 p.m.
Show Starts: 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: 20,000 won
Reservation: [email protected]