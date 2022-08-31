Dragon Boat Festival to be Held at Suyeong River From September 1-5

The 10th Korea Open Busan International Dragon Boat Contest and the 13th Busan Mayor’s Dragon Boat Contest will be held in Suyeonggang APEC Naru Park from September 1 to 5.

Dragon Boat is a water sport in which rowers ride a boat decorated with a dragon model on the bow and tail, and paddle the water in one motion to the sound of a drummer standing at the bow.

It is a dynamic event in which the ‘oarman’, who stirs the boat to speed up the boat, the ‘steerman’ who controls the direction of the boat, and the ‘drumman’ who controls the speed and excitement by beating the drum, is a dynamic game that brings harmony and cooperation among team members. .

Since it was adopted as an official event at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, the number of club members is increasing all over the world beyond Asia.

The two tournaments to be held this time were not held since the 2019 tournament due to the prolonged COVID-19, but will resume after three years due to the lifting of social distancing.

The Korea Open Busan International Dragon Boat Competition includes 9 teams and 410 people from 8 countries including the United States, Guam, and Singapore will compete in 12- and 22-seater 200m and 500m official events as well as open, women, and mixed events

The Busan City Mayor’s Dragon Boat Competition is a 12-seater, 500M event, divided into general division and junior divisions. About 300 members of the Dragon Boat Club nationwide participate. As an event game, there are also citizen participation experiences such as SUP competitions, henna tattoos, and digital photo printing.

The city expects that the hosting of these two unique river sports competitions will serve as an opportunity to inform the world that Busan is a center of marine sports and a city of marine tourism.

“As this is the first tournament held in three years since the 2019 tournament, we will make every effort to ensure a safe tournament with thorough quarantine measures. We will develop into a marine sports hub city,” Gyu-won Yoo, Director of the Busan Tourism Mice Bureau said.