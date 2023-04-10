Dream Concert Set for May 27th in Busan

K-pop stars will perform in Busan next month to support the World Expo 2030 Busan bid.

HD Hyundai will hold the 29th Dream Concert, the largest K-pop event sponsored by a company, at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on May 27.

Although the Dream Concert has only been held in Seoul so far, HD Hyundai explained that it will be held in Busan for the first time this year with the desire to attract the Busan Expo.

The Dream Concert will mark the official closing ceremony of the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo scheduled to take place in BEXCO for four days next month.

The Ministry of Industry estimates that 50,000 spectators will visit the concert. Six months ago, a BTS concert attracted 52,000 people based on the number of visitors to the main stadium.

The Dream Concert, hosted by the Korea Entertainment Producers Association, is the largest K-pop event in Korea, celebrating its 29th anniversary this year.

Except for the event held in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do in November 2017, 100 days before the opening of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, most of them were held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.