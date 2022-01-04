Image: Dream Theatre
Dream Theatre Announces Six Major Musicals in the First Half of 2022

Haps Staff

Dream Theatre has announced its schedule for the first half of the year, with six musicals scheduled to take the stage.

From February 25-27, “Jack the Ripper” makes a return after three years telling the story of a serial killer in London

In March, “Rebecca”, a German-language musical based on the 1938 best-selling novel by Daphne du Maurier performs from March 8-13.

Tony Award-winning play “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” opens from the 18th to the 20th and is based on the 1907 novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal by Roy Horniman.

In April, the international tour of “The Lion King” returns to Busan though dates have not yet been confirmed. It was the opening musical when the theatre opened in 2019.

May sees the premiere of “Hadestown” in Korea which tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, where Orpheus goes to the underworld to rescue his lover, Eurydice.

The long-running production of “Jekyll and Hyde” is scheduled on June 17-19 to round out the first half of 2022.

The Dream Theatre representative also announced that other various concerts and performances would take place in the first six months of this year.

