Drinking at Seoul Parks and Han River Banned After 10 p.m.

Drinking at parks in Seoul and by the Han River will be banned from 10 pm until the morning hours starting yesterday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the ban as part of the central government’s toughened social distancing guidelines for the capital area.

It comes as an administrative order from the city government, effective from last night.

A disease control official at the city government said during a press briefing that those caught violating the order will first be given guidance and then fined if they fail to follow orders.