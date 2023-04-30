Drinking to be Prohibited at Millak Riverfront Park

Millak Riverfront Park in Suyeong-gu, a very popular night summer spot crowded with people because you could have sashimi and alcohol outdoors with a view of Gwangan Bridge, will be designated as a no-alcohol zone as the waterfront park has suffered from disorderly conduct by some citizens.

Suyeong district announced on the 30th that it had made an administrative advance notice of designating waterside parks, including Millak Riverfront Park, as drinking-free zones from July 1st.

According to Article 8 of the National Health Promotion Act, local governments can designate specific areas as alcohol-free zones by ordinance.

In October of last year in Busan, the Suyeong-gu Council passed the ‘Ordinance on the Creation and Support of a Healthy Drinking Culture Environment’, establishing a legal basis.

According to the administrative notice, from July 1st, a fine of 50,000 won will be imposed if you are caught drinking alcohol at a waterside park.

Suyeong-gu plans to hold a resident’s briefing session on the 4th of next month and receive opinions from residents until the 17th.

The waterside park with Gwangan Bridge in front has become a popular spot as you can enjoy alcohol and food with relatively inexpensive sashimi from the nearby raw fish center.

However, complaints have been steadily filed, mainly from residents of nearby apartments, as it has been pointed out that drinking parties have been going on until dawn and that it has turned into an impromptu meeting place for young men and women.

Administrative power was not enough to stop the drinking party that lasted all night. Considerable administrative power and taxes were also invested in the cost of garbage disposal.

As the controversy continued, the district promoted the designation of a prohibition zone, and opinions that it was an excessive restriction of basic rights and the argument that it should be transformed into a healthy space were opposed.

Last year, the district commissioned the Pukyong National University Industry-University Cooperation Foundation, and in a survey for and against the designation of the prohibition zone, 65.7% of respondents were in favor of the designation of the prohibition zone.