Drive-In Theater With Korea’s Largest Screen to Open in Yeongdo

A drive-in theater where you can watch movies outdoors on the largest screen in Korea will open in Yeongdo-gu.

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that an outdoor theater for automobiles will open in March at Zone 7-2 of the attached parking lot of Taejongdae Amusement Park.

The theater has an area of about 13,000 square meters and can accommodate 150 vehicles, and has the largest screen in Korea at 26m wide and 9m long.

In addition, you can enjoy movies in three dimensions through cutting-edge 4K high-definition digital images and Dolby stereo sound.

At the opening ceremony to be held in March, local residents will be invited to screen a barrier-free movie that everyone can enjoy.

A ‘Barrier-free film’ refers to providing subtitles, sign language interpretation, and audio commentary services for the socially underprivileged, such as people with disabilities or the elderly.

After the opening ceremony, a trial screening will be held free of charge for a week for Busan and Yeongdo residents before the official opening.

An official from the Korea Tourism Organization said, “We are adjusting to hold the opening ceremony on March 10, but it may change according to the schedule.

Films will be screened once a day at 8:00 pm on weekdays and twice at 8:00 pm and 10:30 pm on weekends.

The price is 26,000 won per vehicle.

There will also be a shop and a pop-up store where you can meet various tourist products of Busan.

The ‘Danubi Train’ representing Taejongdae, ‘Boogie’, a communication character in Busan, and a unique photo zone related to screening films will also be prepared.

Drive-in theaters are operated directly by the Korea Tourism Organization, and distributors and reservation companies are being selected.

The Taejongdae Drive-in Theater is the first movie theater to be built in Yeongdo-gu, and it was promoted as one of the specialized programs for East-West balance in Busan tourism.