Driver’s Beware: Watch Out for This Insurance Fraud

BeFM News

Police caught a group of people who intentionally caused traffic accidents to pocket tens of millions of won in insurance money.

Busan Metropolitan Police Agency has caught an insurance salesman and 21 acquaintances for purposefully causing accidents or falsifying reports and pocketing a large sum of insurance money totaling 80 million won from insurance companies.

Police also sent another suspect to the prosecution for deliberately getting into accidents with cars changing course to claim repair costs.

The suspect is accused of driving an expensive imported car for the past two years and intentionally hitting cars using turn signals and changing course at intersections or congested roads. The suspect took a total of 40 million won in insurance money over the course of more than 20 occasions.

The city police have expanded their traffic crime investigation team to two teams to strongly respond to auto insurance fraud.

