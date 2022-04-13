Drivers Can Get Discounts on All Busan Toll Roads When Driving Them in Succession From Friday

Starting this Friday, drivers can get discounts on all Busan toll roads when using them in succession.

The Busan City Government announced that it will fully begin the first “Discount System for Consecutive Toll Road Use” starting on April 15th, following a month of its pilot operation.

The system discounts 200 won in tolls for each toll station after the first regardless of car type and the number of tolls passed.

The toll roads subject to the discount are Gwangan, Busan Port, and Eulsukdo Bridges and Baekyang, Sujeongsan, Sanseong, and Cheonma Tunnels.