Driver’s in Korea Should be Aware of “Stealth Pedestrians”

Drivers around the nation are being alerted by police to be careful of what is known in Korea as “Stealth Pedestrians”.

The term combines the two words “stealth” and “pedestrian” to mean a person who is jaywalking between cars or lying on the road passed out because they are drunk and thus become in limited visibility of a driver at night.

This past weekend, a driver in his 60s ran over a man in his 20s at the entrance of his apartment complex at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday morning after not seeing him passed out drunk on the road in Songjeong, Haeundae-gu.

The drunk man was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the Busan Police Agency, 24 people were killed in “stealth pedestrian” accidents between 2016 and 2020.