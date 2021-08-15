Image: Busan Police Agency
NewsBusan News

Driver’s in Korea Should be Aware of “Stealth Pedestrians”

Haps Staff

Drivers around the nation are being alerted by police to be careful of what is known in Korea as “Stealth Pedestrians”.

The term combines the two words “stealth” and “pedestrian” to mean a person who is jaywalking between cars or lying on the road passed out because they are drunk and thus become in limited visibility of a driver at night.

This past weekend, a driver in his 60s ran over a man in his 20s at the entrance of his apartment complex at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday morning after not seeing him passed out drunk on the road in Songjeong, Haeundae-gu.

The drunk man was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the Busan Police Agency, 24 people were killed in “stealth pedestrian” accidents between 2016 and 2020.

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
25.1 °
57 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 