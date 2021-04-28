Lifestyle

Drone Show Korea 2021 Returns Today Through Saturday

Drone Show Korea which was initiated as the first specialized exhibition and conference for drones (UAV) in Korea in 2016, will be held at the BEXCO for three days from today.

Drone Show Korea 2021 (DSK), which is Korea’s leading drone trade show and co-hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, will be held from April 29 through May 1 at BEXCO.

In its fifth run this year, DSK will be held under the theme “Connected by Drone: Drones as Connectors of Industry.” Thanks to the participation of many public institutions, the event is expected to grow as a multi-ministry event while also serving as a platform for the drone industry.

DSK will introduce support programs designed to help participating companies increase their performance and profits. Furthermore, with over 70 percent of participants being affiliated with industry, academia, public institutions, or research centers, DSK is expected to serve as an invaluable networking occasion that leads to substantive new business opportunities.

There will also be a special pavilion that provides a visual outline of the diverse aspects of the drone industry and the process by which a drone is created.

There will be 417 booths from 134 companies and various experience events for visitors.

Event Information

Drone Show Korea 2021

Period: April 29 – May 1, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets: 5,000 won for adults/ 3,000 won for youths (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: BEXCO, Korea Unmanned Vehicle System Association

Website: www.droneshowkorea.com/

