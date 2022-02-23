Drone Show Korea 2022 Returns Today Through Saturday

Drone Show Korea which was initiated as the first specialized exhibition and conference for drones (UAV) in Korea in 2016, will be held at the BEXCO for three days from today.

Drone Show Korea 2022 (DSK), which is Korea’s leading drone trade show and co-hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, will be held from February 24 through 26 at BEXCO.

According to Busan City and BEXCO, the 6th Drone Show Korea will be held until the 26th under the theme of ‘Connected by Drone’.

Hosted by Busan City, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and the Ministry of National Defense, and organized by BEXCO and the Korea UAV Systems Association.

The exhibition invites 130 companies to open 530 booths and hold a conference with 44 experts from 5 countries.

Event Information

Drone Show Korea 2022

Period: February 24 – February 26, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets: 10,000 won for adults/ 5,000 won for youths (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of National Defense, Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: BEXCO, Korea Unmanned Vehicle System Association

Website: www.droneshowkorea.com/