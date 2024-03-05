Events

Drone Show Korea 2024

The 2024 ‘Drone Show Korea,’ the largest drone-specific exhibition in the country, will take place at BEXCO in Busan from March 6th for three days.

Celebrating its 8th edition this year, Drone Show Korea is set to host 228 companies from 10 countries with an exhibition space spanning over 881 booths.

Last year saw record-breaking participation with 172 companies and over 25,000 attendees, marking the highest in its history.

This year, the event has expanded by 30% in terms of scale compared to the previous year.

Event Information

Period: March 6-8, 2024

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: Mar. 6-7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Mar.8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets(Exhibition): 15,000 won for adults/ 7,000 won for youths (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of National Defense, Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: BEXCO, Korea Unmanned Vehicle System Association

Website: eng.droneshowkorea.com/

