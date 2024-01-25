“Drone Show Korea” to Return This March

The 2024 ‘Drone Show Korea,’ the largest drone-specific exhibition in the country, will take place at BEXCO in Busan from March 6th for three days.

Celebrating its 8th edition this year, Drone Show Korea is set to host over 190 companies with an exhibition space spanning over 800 booths.

Last year saw record-breaking participation with 172 companies and over 25,000 attendees, marking the highest in its history.

This year, the event has expanded by 30% in terms of scale compared to the previous year.