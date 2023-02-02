Lifestyle

Drone Show Korea to Return This Month

BeFM News

The largest drone exhibition in Korea will be held in Busan this month.

According to Busan Exhibition and Convention Center BEXCO, the ‘2023 Drone Show Korea’– held from Feb 23rd to 25th – will be hosted by Busan City, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT and more and will supervised by BEXCO and the Korea Unmanned Aerial System Association

The 2023 Drone Show Korea, which marks its 7th anniversary this year, will feature Urban Air Mobility and Advanced Air Mobility developed by companies & enterprises such as Korean Air, SK Telecom, LG U+, and Kakao Mobility.

