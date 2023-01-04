Drones Causing Issues With Migrating Birds at Junam Reservoir in Changwon

Junam Reservoir in Changwon is a habitat for tens of thousands of migratory birds and a resting place for citizens, and many visitors visit the reservoir every year.

The reservoir was created artificially for people’s livelihood and survival in the past, but later gained a reputation as a good natural environment where various animals and plants, especially migratory birds, arrive.

Currently, tens of thousands of wintering birds live in Junam Reservoir, moving back and forth between the water surface of Junam Reservoir and the surrounding farmland.

But in recent years, the habitat of migratory birds has been threatened. The cause is drones that some citizens indiscriminately fly to observe migratory bird habitats.

Migratory birds become nervous as if facing a natural enemy due to the mechanical noise generated when the drone flies and the unusual shape of the drone, and they can show sensitive reactions.

It not only disturbs the rest of the migratory birds but also leads to flight collisions, which pose a threat to migratory birds’ survival and habitat safety.

An official from the reservoir has asked citizens to stop flying drones in the area.