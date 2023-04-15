Busan News

Drug Smuggling Cases Rising at Gimhae International Airport

Drug smuggling cases have recently emerged with the increase in international flights at Gimhae Airport.

According to the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office, airport customs caught, on the 25th and 27th of last month, 2 people in their 30s carrying 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and other drugs from Thailand.

In addition to another person in their 30s carrying 700 grams of methamphetamine.

Those caught at the scene have been booked and will soon be indicted.

A customs official said Gimhae Airport has more international routes than other local airports and drug smugglers seem to be using the airport to avoid the surveillance system at Incheon Airport, which resumed international flights at an earlier date.

