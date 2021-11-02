Drunk Driving Increases Since COVID Restrictions Eased

Since implementing the “living with COVID-19” scheme, where business hour restrictions were lifted and gathering size limits were raised effective starting yesterday, police caught 299 people for drunk driving.

According to the National Police Agency, 89 were caught with blood alcohol levels high enough to have their license suspended and another 200 with levels warranting license revocation

South Korea began the first of three stages to gradually phase out COVID restrictions on Monday.

Under the first phase, operation hour curfews on cafes and restaurants have been fully lifted, while private gatherings have been raised to a maximum of 10 people in the greater Seoul area and 12 in other regions.