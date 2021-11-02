NewsBusan News

Drunk Driving Increases Since COVID Restrictions Eased

BeFM News

Since implementing the “living with COVID-19” scheme, where business hour restrictions were lifted and gathering size limits were raised effective starting yesterday, police caught  299 people for drunk driving.

According to the National Police Agency, 89 were caught with blood alcohol levels high enough to have their license suspended and another 200 with levels warranting license revocation

South Korea began the first of three stages to gradually phase out COVID restrictions on Monday.

Under the first phase, operation hour curfews on cafes and restaurants have been fully lifted, while private gatherings have been raised to a maximum of 10 people in the greater Seoul area and 12 in other regions.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
6.1 ° C
6.1 °
6.1 °
52 %
2.6kmh
61 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 