‘Dubai Chocolate’ Craze Sweeps Across South Korea

By Haps Staff

The ‘Dubai Chocolate’ craze has taken the nationwide distribution industry by storm, with department stores and convenience stores racing to capitalize on the trend.

Department stores are hosting Dubai chocolate pop-up shops, while convenience stores are rapidly releasing related dessert products.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City has hosted the ‘One Bake Factory’ pop-up on its first basement floor, drawing long lines of customers eager to buy Dubai chocolate.

The store sells 400 chocolates on weekdays and 600 on weekends, with a limit of 2 per person.

Each chocolate, priced at 17,000 won, often sells out within 30 minutes on weekdays and immediately upon opening on weekends.

Previously, Shinsegae Centum City held a ‘Hi Dubai’ pop-up from June 28 to July 4, which also saw a buying frenzy. The department store plans additional Dubai chocolate pop-ups due to the high demand.

Convenience stores have quickly joined the trend. CU launched Dubai-style chocolate for 4,000 won on the 6th, followed by ‘Neighbor Tongtongi Dubai-style Chocolate Cookies’ for 3,600 won on the 17th.

The initial stock of 200,000 chocolates sold out in a single day. GS25 and 7-Eleven have also announced their plans to release Dubai chocolate products. The high demand has led to reselling at premium prices on online second-hand markets.

Dubai chocolate, produced by ‘Pix Dessert Chocolatier’ in Dubai, UAE, is renowned for its rich, crunchy texture, featuring pistachio spread and Middle Eastern noodles called ‘Kadaif’ inside.

The craze began after influencer Maria Behara from the UAE shared a video of tasting Dubai chocolate on social media late last year. Despite its global popularity, it remains difficult to obtain even in Dubai. However, the product is set to be officially imported and sold in Korea starting in October.

