Dunkin’ Korea is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month with a variety of special products, including a King’s Icheon Rice Glazed Donut for its Donut of the Month.

The new products in this month’s special event include:

— King’s Icheon Rice Glazed Donut

— Injeolmi Frosted Donut

— 30th Anniversary Cake Donuts

— Plum Coolata Drink

— Birak Shikhye Thin Ice Coolata

Dunkin’s Donut of the Month sees new offerings with unique themes each month.