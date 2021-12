Dunkin’ has introduced a variety of holiday-themed donuts for December around its locations in Korea.

This month’s donuts include:

— Winter Boston Cream

— Twinkle Frosted

— Lovely Dual Heart

— Brown Cookie Man Donuts

— Happy Tree Donuts

— Tall Snowman

— Christmas Munchkin

— Purple Snow Ring

— Stollen Donuts

— Oreo Chocolate Ring

— Oreo Mint Ring Field

— Oreo Cream Cheese Field

— Red Velvet Cream Cheese Glazed

— Red Velvet Cream Cheese Field

There are currently 36 Dunkin’ locations in Busan.