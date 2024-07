Dunkin’ Korea has five new offerings this July as part of its Donut of the Month series.

Perfect for summer, the Melting Corn Butter Filled donut combines the rich flavors of corn and butter for a deliciously deep taste.

Also available are the Melting Converter Filled, Melting Butternut Donut, Cream and Corn Twisted Donut, Gamtae and Myeogran Twisted Donut, and a refreshing Shikhye Collatta.

Each month the company introduces new items to its already expanding menu.