Dunkin’ Teams Up With Pixar for its DOM

Dunkin’ Korea has teamed up with Pixar ahead of its release of Inside Out 2.
This month sees the rare release of seven new donuts, albeit with unique names. They include:
— Memory Ball, Chocolate Cacao Munchkin
— Memory Ball, Pink Cacao Munchkin
— Memory Ball, Melon Munchkin
— One Day, A Melon Milk Field
— When I’m Upset, I Drink Strawberry Milk Chewy Tea
— The Joy of Giving Banana Milk Donuts
— Anxiety, Chocolate Milk Field
Dunkin’s Donut of the Month sees new offerings with unique themes each month.