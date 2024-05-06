Image: Dunkin' Korea
Dunkin’ Teams Up With Pixar for its DOM

By Haps Staff

Dunkin’ Korea has teamed up with Pixar ahead of its release of Inside Out 2.

This month sees the rare release of seven new donuts, albeit with unique names. They include:

— Memory Ball, Chocolate Cacao Munchkin

— Memory Ball, Pink Cacao Munchkin

— Memory Ball, Melon Munchkin

— One Day, A Melon Milk Field

— When I’m Upset, I Drink Strawberry Milk Chewy Tea

— The Joy of Giving Banana Milk Donuts

— Anxiety, Chocolate Milk Field

Dunkin’s Donut of the Month sees new offerings with unique themes each month.

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

