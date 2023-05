Dunkin’ Korea has teamed up with Sanrio, a popular character product from Japan, for its Donut of the Month promotion.

This month sees four new products:

— Gudetoma Custard Donuts

— Kuromi Choco Chewy Tea

— My Melody Strawbery Chewy Tea

— Hello Kitty Cotton Candy Donuts

Each month the company introduces new items to its already expanding menu.