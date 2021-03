Cellist Yang Sung-won and pianist Moon Jiyoung will hold a duo concert this Thursday evening at the Busan Cinema Center.

Event Information

Date & Time: April 1, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: R-seat 40,000 won, S-seat 30,000 won, A-seat 20,000 won

Website

PROGRAM

Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op.5, No. 2

Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69

Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1

Cello Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102, No. 2