The 2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from May 14 to September 3 on designated Saturdays at 5 p.m. at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The concert schedules are as follows:

Cinema Music Concert Series on May 21, June 18, July 16, and September 3, 2022

Busan-based Artists on Stage Series on May 14, May 28, July 23, August 6, August 13, August 27, 2022

Event Information

Period: Designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Hosted and Organized by: Busan Cinema Center

Website: www.dureraum.org/