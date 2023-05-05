2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Schedule

The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held from May 6 to September 2 at 5 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The concerts are free for all.

Event Information

Period: May 6 and September 2

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Hosted and Organized by: Busan Cinema Center, The Korean Cultural & Arts Centers Association

Supported by: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Art Council Korea

Concert Schedule

May 6 at 5:00 pm, Concert: Film music with family

May 13 at 5:00 pm, Gukak in movies

May 27 at 5:00 pm, Jazz and Singing in the Cinema

June 3 at 5:00 pm, Busan-based small theaters – One Month Festival

June 10 at 5:00 pm, Classical music in movies

July 8 at 5:00 pm, Concert: Sea and film music

July 22 at 5:00 pm, Pop music in movies – Brass & Acoustic Band

July 29 at 5:00 pm, Jazz in movies – Jazz Trio & Latin Jazz

August 19 at 5:00 pm, Family Cinema Concert by the KNN Philharmonic Orchestra

September 2 at 5:00 pm, Film Music for Lovers by the Dureraum Wind Orchestra

The concert schedule may be subject to change under certain circumstances without notice.