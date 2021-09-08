Arts & Culture

2021 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Schedule

Haps Staff

Two 2021 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held on September 14 and 16 at 7:30 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The concerts are free for all.

September 14th’s concert is the “World Tour with Music” and the September 16th concert is the “CBS Wind Orchestra”.

Event Information

Period: September 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m./ September 16, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Hosted and Organized by: Busan Cinema Center, The Korean Cultural & Arts Centers Association

Supported by: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Art Council Korea

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
18.1 ° C
18.1 °
18.1 °
89 %
1.8kmh
34 %
Wed
22 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 