2021 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Schedule

Two 2021 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held on September 14 and 16 at 7:30 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The concerts are free for all.

September 14th’s concert is the “World Tour with Music” and the September 16th concert is the “CBS Wind Orchestra”.

Event Information

Period: September 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m./ September 16, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Hosted and Organized by: Busan Cinema Center, The Korean Cultural & Arts Centers Association

Supported by: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Art Council Korea