2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Schedule

The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.
The concerts are free for all.
Event Information
Period: Designated Saturdays between June 13 and August 29
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Free admission
Hosted and Organized by: Busan Cinema Center, The Korean Cultural & Arts Centers Association
Supported by: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Art Council Korea
Concert Schedules
June 13 at 5:00 pm, Happy Ensemble Concert
June 20 at 5:00 pm, Music Concerty by Choi Band
June 27 at 5:00 pm, Reader’s theatre
July 18 at 5:00 pm, Music Concert by Dureraum Wind Orchestra
July 25 at 5:00 pm, Chorus
Aug. 1 at 5:00 pm, Music Concert by Dureraum Wind Orchestra
Aug. 8 at 5:00 pm, Performance by Onnuri Opera Company
Aug. 22 at 5:00 pm, Dongnae Hakchum (Crane Dance)
Aug. 29 at 10:00 am, Cultural Art Festival
The concert schedule may be subject to change under certain circumstances without notice.
Paid parking is available at the venue for 2,000 won.
For more information, please contact the Busan Cinema Center at (051)780-6000 or visit its website at www.dureraum.org