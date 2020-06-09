2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Schedule

The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The concerts are free for all.

Event Information

Period: Designated Saturdays between June 13 and August 29

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Hosted and Organized by: Busan Cinema Center, The Korean Cultural & Arts Centers Association

Supported by: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Art Council Korea

Concert Schedules

June 13 at 5:00 pm, Happy Ensemble Concert

June 20 at 5:00 pm, Music Concerty by Choi Band

June 27 at 5:00 pm, Reader’s theatre

July 18 at 5:00 pm, Music Concert by Dureraum Wind Orchestra

July 25 at 5:00 pm, Chorus

Aug. 1 at 5:00 pm, Music Concert by Dureraum Wind Orchestra

Aug. 8 at 5:00 pm, Performance by Onnuri Opera Company

Aug. 22 at 5:00 pm, Dongnae Hakchum (Crane Dance)

Aug. 29 at 10:00 am, Cultural Art Festival

The concert schedule may be subject to change under certain circumstances without notice.

Paid parking is available at the venue for 2,000 won.

For more information, please contact the Busan Cinema Center at (051)780-6000 or visit its website at www.dureraum.org