Dureraum Summer Special 2021: Map of the Emotion

Haps Staff

The Busan Cinema Center presents its ‘Dureraum Summer Special 2021: Map of the Emotion” until September 2nd.

Event Information

Period: August 3 – September 2, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

Jeremiah Johnson

Bad Company

Walk Don’t Run

One-Eyed Jacks

The Big Country

Alive and Kicking

The Ladykillers

Street Corner

I Love Melvin

Bend of the River

Slightly French

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir

The Ox-Bow Incident

Ball of Fire

Primrose Path

No Time for Comedy

Golden Boy

Stella Dallas

San Francisco

The Gay Divorcee

Madam Satan

 

 

 

