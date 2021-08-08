The Busan Cinema Center presents its ‘Dureraum Summer Special 2021: Map of the Emotion” until September 2nd.
Event Information
Period: August 3 – September 2, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Jeremiah Johnson
Bad Company
Walk Don’t Run
One-Eyed Jacks
The Big Country
Alive and Kicking
The Ladykillers
Street Corner
I Love Melvin
Bend of the River
Slightly French
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir
The Ox-Bow Incident
Ball of Fire
Primrose Path
No Time for Comedy
Golden Boy
Stella Dallas
San Francisco
The Gay Divorcee
Madam Satan