Dureraum Summer Special 2022: The African Odyssey

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting 21 films as part of its Summer Special “The African Odyssey”.

Event Information

Period: July 19-August 18, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

Dry Season / Daratt

Our Father / Abouna

Brightness / Yeelen

The Wind / Finye

Hyenas

Touki-Bouki+A Thousand Suns / Mille soleils

The Mummy

Mandabi / Le mandat

West Indies

Oh, Sun / Soleil O

Alexandria… Why?

Cairo Station

The Constant Gardener

The English Patient

Cobra Verde

Out of Africa

Lawrence of Arabia

Othello / The Tragedy of Othello: The Moor of Venice

The Silences of the Palace

Nadia and Sarra

The Season of Men

Movie Times