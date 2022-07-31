Dureraum Summer Special 2022: The African Odyssey

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting 21 films as part of its Summer Special “The African Odyssey”.
Event Information
Period: July 19-August 18, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Dry Season / Daratt
Our Father / Abouna
Brightness / Yeelen
The Wind / Finye
Hyenas
Touki-Bouki+A Thousand Suns / Mille soleils
The Mummy
Mandabi / Le mandat
West Indies
Oh, Sun / Soleil O
Alexandria… Why?
Cairo Station
The Constant Gardener
The English Patient
Cobra Verde
Out of Africa
Lawrence of Arabia
Othello / The Tragedy of Othello: The Moor of Venice
The Silences of the Palace
Nadia and Sarra
The Season of Men