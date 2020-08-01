EntertainmentMovies & TV

Dureraum Summer Special 2020 Begins Tuesday

Haps Staff

Busan Cinema Center will hold a special film exhibit “Summer Special 2020” from Tuesday until August 26th for film lovers.

The event will screen classic films under two themes — technicolor and the last farewell.

A total of 16 films will be screened from the 1930s through the 1990s.

Event Information

Period: August 4 – August 26, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members, youth / 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

The Thing Called Love

Full Moon in Paris / Les nuits de la pleine lune

Enter the Dragon

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

The Misfits

The Harder They Fall

Rebel Without a Cause

Steamboat Round the Bend

Conversation Piece / Gruppo di famiglia in un interno

Fiddler on the Roof

All That Heaven Allows

To Catch a Thief

The Golden Coach / Le carrosse d’or

The Red Shoes

Leave Her to Heaven

Blood and Sand

Movie Times

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

Actress Park Bo-young, Pianist Lim Dong-hyuk Appointed as Ambassadors for 16th JIMFF

Haps Staff -
Actress Park Bo-young and world-renowned pianist Lim Dong-hyuk were appointed as ambassadors for the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival.
Read more
Movies & TV

2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival Begins Today

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival gets underway today for three days at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Movies & TV

Ahn Sang-hoon Directs the Official Trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival

Haps Staff -
The official trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which recently decided to convert to a non-face-to-face film festival, has been released.
Read more
Movies & TV

9th Arab Film Festival Begins Tomorrow in Busan and Seoul

Haps Staff -
The 9th Arab Film Festival runs from July 16 through July 21 at the Busan Cinema Center and features 11 great films for 1,000...
Read more
Movies & TV

Retrospective on Wim Wenders Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2.
Read more
Movies & TV

They’re Back! – Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
The "2020 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings" at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from July 15 to August 26 at 8 p.m. at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

The Latest

Dureraum Summer Special 2020 Begins Tuesday

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
Busan Cinema Center will hold a special film exhibit “Summer Special 2020” from Tuesday until August 26th for film lovers.
Read more

Safety Guidelines for Vacationers During the Holiday Season to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) issued guidelines on how to have a safe vacation during the holiday season and asked that people comply with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Read more

City of Busan to Cut Gas Rates by 13% From Today

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced a plan to cut gas rates by 13% from August 1 to relieve the economic burden of citizens financially due to COVID-19.
Read more

As Jangma Ends, Busan Records its Second Highest Precipitation in July Since 1973

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan recorded its second-highest precipitation in the month of July since 1973. 
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Opening of Grand Josun Hotel Next Month Unclear

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The opening of Shinsegae Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae, which is expected in Haeundae next month, remains unclear
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sat
26 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
26 °

Dine & Drink

Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year's popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

HQ Bar Begins New Happy Hour Dinner Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced their latest dinner promotion -- "HQ Hungry Happy Hour".
Read more

Eat Like a Local: “Beer Shop”, Gorilla Brewing Company’s New Summertime Pop-up

Dine & Drink Jeff Liebsch -
Gorilla Brewing Company has converted its old brewery into a collaboration pop-up shop featuring six great craft beers from across the country.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea