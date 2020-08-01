Dureraum Summer Special 2020 Begins Tuesday

Busan Cinema Center will hold a special film exhibit “Summer Special 2020” from Tuesday until August 26th for film lovers.

The event will screen classic films under two themes — technicolor and the last farewell.

A total of 16 films will be screened from the 1930s through the 1990s.

Event Information

Period: August 4 – August 26, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members, youth / 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

The Thing Called Love

Full Moon in Paris / Les nuits de la pleine lune

Enter the Dragon

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

The Misfits

The Harder They Fall

Rebel Without a Cause

Steamboat Round the Bend

Conversation Piece / Gruppo di famiglia in un interno

Fiddler on the Roof

All That Heaven Allows

To Catch a Thief

The Golden Coach / Le carrosse d’or

The Red Shoes

Leave Her to Heaven

Blood and Sand

Movie Times