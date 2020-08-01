Dureraum Summer Special 2020 Begins Tuesday

Busan Cinema Center will hold a special film exhibit “Summer Special 2020” from Tuesday until August 26th for film lovers.
The event will screen classic films under two themes — technicolor and the last farewell.
A total of 16 films will be screened from the 1930s through the 1990s.
Event Information
Period: August 4 – August 26, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members, youth / 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Hosted by: Busan Cinema Center
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
The Thing Called Love
Full Moon in Paris / Les nuits de la pleine lune
Enter the Dragon
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
The Misfits
The Harder They Fall
Rebel Without a Cause
Steamboat Round the Bend
Conversation Piece / Gruppo di famiglia in un interno
Fiddler on the Roof
All That Heaven Allows
To Catch a Thief
The Golden Coach / Le carrosse d’or
The Red Shoes
Leave Her to Heaven
Blood and Sand