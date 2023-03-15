During Cherry Blossom Season, Check Out ‘Cherry Blossom Art’ at Jinju City Traditional Arts Center

Jinju City will hold traditional performances every Saturday and Sunday from the 18th to April 9th at 2 p.m. at the performance hall of the Jinju City Traditional Arts Center.

Named ‘Cherry Blossom Style’, it is a stage for Jinju’s intangible cultural assets and traditional arts.

‘Cherry Blossom Style’ is a 2023 intangible cultural heritage transfer education center revitalization project contested by the Cultural Heritage Administration. Performances of various traditional cultural arts such as Salpuri Dance, Fan Heung Dance, and Sogo Dance will be held.

The traditional art performance ‘Cherry Blossom Art’, which will be held eight times during March and April, the season of cherry blossoms in Jinyangho Park, is expected to provide citizens visiting Jinyangho Park with opportunities to enjoy traditional arts and enhance their understanding of Korean culture.