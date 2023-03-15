Image: Jinju CIty
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

During Cherry Blossom Season, Check Out ‘Cherry Blossom Art’ at Jinju City Traditional Arts Center

Haps Staff

Jinju City will hold traditional performances every Saturday and Sunday from the 18th to April 9th at 2 p.m. at the performance hall of the Jinju City Traditional Arts Center.

Named ‘Cherry Blossom Style’, it is a stage for Jinju’s intangible cultural assets and traditional arts.

‘Cherry Blossom Style’ is a 2023 intangible cultural heritage transfer education center revitalization project contested by the Cultural Heritage Administration. Performances of various traditional cultural arts such as Salpuri Dance, Fan Heung Dance, and Sogo Dance will be held.

The traditional art performance ‘Cherry Blossom Art’, which will be held eight times during March and April, the season of cherry blossoms in Jinyangho Park, is expected to provide citizens visiting Jinyangho Park with opportunities to enjoy traditional arts and enhance their understanding of Korean culture.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
82 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 