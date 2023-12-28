Shopping, Home & Living

Duty-Free Perfume Allowance to Rise to 100ml

By Haps Staff

The perfume duty-free limit is set to increase from 60 ml to 100 ml starting January 1st next year.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance announced the new measures on the 27th, marking the first adjustment to the perfume duty-free limit since 1979.

This initiative is anticipated to enhance consumer choice by allowing tax exemption on up to 100 ml of perfume among the carry-on items brought in by overseas travelers.

With this adjustment, travelers will have the flexibility to purchase larger-sized perfumes or opt for set products, such as two 50ml packs.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance foresees an expansion in consumer options and increased activity in new product launches within the duty-free market.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

