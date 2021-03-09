Dwaeji Gukbap Restaurant in Hot Water After Being Caught on Film Using Leftover Side Dishes

A famous dwaeji gukbap restaurant caught in the middle of a viral scandal in Korea for reusing side dishes in Busan is facing a suspension of operation from the local district office.

While visiting a cousin’s well-known restaurant on Sunday in Dong-gu, a popular content creator from Afreeca TV caught the restaurant reusing kkakduggi, or radish kimchi, on a live stream.

In the video clip, a restaurant employee had taken leftover kkakduggi and put it back into a large container, which was then re-served to the next customers by another employee.

Following public criticism, the content creator posted an apology video on their personal channel.

The local district office plans to inspect the restaurant in question and take administrative measures for violating the Food Sanitation Act.

According to the Food Sanitation Act, reusing leftover food carries an automatic 15-day suspension of business, and fines of up to 30 million won and three years imprisonment are also possible.