E-Mart is holding a ‘Spring outing/camping food discount exhibition’ with great deals on food and camping gear.

Three types of Australian steak will be introduced at up to 40% discount. This small-volume vacuum-packed product comes with pink salt, making it easy to use while outing or camping.

Simple foods such as ‘Kitchen Deli Mara Gangjeong’ and ‘Kitchen Deli Picnic Set’ consisting of gimbap and sushi are also sold at up to 20% discount.

The event takes place until April 13.