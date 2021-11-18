Early Bird Tickets For Thanksgiving Platter & Beer Event at Gorilla Brewing Now On Sale

Early bird tickets for a Thanksgiving Platter & Beer event at Gorilla Brewing Company in Gwangalli for Saturday, November 27th are now on sale.

The dinner menu includes Smoked Turkey Breast or Legs, Smoked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread, Seasoned Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, and Pumpkin Pie.

Tickets for the event include Gorilla’s Core Beer and can be reserved on Naver Booking or by DM’ing them on Instagram.

For more information, you can also check out their Facebook Page.

Lunch: Early bird 45,000 won / regular price 50,000 won

Dinner: Early bird 55,000 won / regular price 60,000 won

Please note there is a price difference between lunch and dinner. Tickets may sell out early and for everyone who has tickets for the event, you can stop by the bar after 9 p.m. after the event ends and enjoy the benefit of buying beer at the Happy Hour price! Details of the event are below.

Event Information