Early Trial Period For Gatherings Up to 8 People Begins in Busan From Today

The city of Busan will temporarily allow private gatherings of up to 8 people for a week ahead of the implementation of new social distancing measures that will be eased next month.

The city announced yesterday that it will ease the ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people to no more than 8 people from today until the 30th after consultation with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and the Committee of Everyday Life Quarantine.

As a result, it decided to allow up to 8 people at one table at restaurants and pubs.

The city announced that only the rules on the maximum gathering of people at private meetings will be changed, but the quarantine rules, such as wearing a mask indoors, making check-in records at facilities, and disinfecting facilities, will remain in place.

Aside from cafes and restaurants, people cannot eat at places where food consumption is not allowed.