2.95 million people are eligible to vote in Busan for the upcoming 21st general election on the 15th.

Since the voting age was adjusted to 18 for the first time, 31,445 18-year-olds may vote in Busan, accounting for 1.06% of the total number of eligible voters.

Eligible voters must bring a government-issued photo ID for early-voting today and Saturday or on the 15th between 6 am to 6 pm.

205 community centers will be open for early voting and 912 voting booths will open on voting day.