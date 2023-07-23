East Coast Most Preferred Destination For Domestic Travel This Summer

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport conducted a survey on ‘2023 summer vacation travel status’, indicating that many people plan to travel domestically during the summer vacation from late July to early August.

The majority of respondents (19.3%) plan to leave for the East Coast between July 29th and August 4th. Other popular travel periods include August 19th (16.6%) and July 22nd to 28th (11.5%).

Regarding travel destinations, the East Coast ranks highest (24.2%), followed by the South Coast (19.6%), the West Coast (11.1%), and Jeju (10.1%).

During the summer vacation, most travelers (84.7%) intend to use cars for transportation, while aviation (6.6%), buses (4.6%), railroads (3.7%), and ships (0.5%) are other preferred modes of travel.

In response to the survey results, the Ministry set a ‘special transportation measures period’ from August 25th to 15th. During this period, around 101.21 million people are expected to travel, averaging 4.6 million people per day, a 3.4% increase from the previous year. The average number of vehicles using highways per day is estimated to be 5.23 million, a 5.1% increase from the previous year.

Special transportation measures include operating shoulder lanes, managing congested roads, and expanding convenience facilities for vacationers. Additional public transportation services, such as express buses, KTX, and flights, have been planned, along with support for travel to the ‘World Scout Jamboree’ event in Saemangeum, scheduled for early August.