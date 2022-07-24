Image: Chaewon Seo/Pixabay
East Sea Tops Korean’s Wish List For Domestic Travel in 2022

Haps Staff

As vacation season kicks into high gear this week, millions of Koreans are expected to hit the roads and sky to their favorite domestic destinations this summer.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, Koreans plan to spend about 952,000 won on their vacations this summer.

The top destinations in Korea for domestic travel this year include:

— East Sea Coast 24.7%

— South Sea Coast 18.5%

— Jeju Island 12.2%

— West Sea Coast 10.6%

— Greater Seoul Area 9.9%

— Gangwon Province 7.9%

— Gyeongsang Province 6.7%

— Chungcheong Province 5.4%

— Jeolla Province 4.1%

Almost 65% of the respondents said they plan to travel this summer holiday, while only 7.9% said they would travel overseas.

The busiest holiday travel days in the summer in Korea are from July 30 to August 5 this year.

 

