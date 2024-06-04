Image: Eastar Jet
Eastar Jet Takes Flight with New Pet-Friendly International Service

Starting July 1st, Easter Jet will be launching a pet-friendly boarding service on select international flights.

This expansion marks a significant shift for Eastar Jet, which previously offered in-flight pet services only on domestic routes.

From next month, your pets can join you on adventures to popular destinations like Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Shanghai, Taipei, Bangkok, and Da Nang.

The program welcomes dogs, cats, and birds over 8 weeks old, with a maximum of one pet allowed per passenger.

To ensure a smooth journey for all, pets must have completed any necessary quarantine procedures beforehand. There’s also a weight limit: your pet and its carrier must not exceed 9 kg.

Are you planning a trip with your pet? To secure your furry friend’s spot onboard, simply contact the Eastar Jet reservation center at least 48 hours before your flight departure. For a complete rundown on pet fees and other details, visit the Eastar Jet website.

