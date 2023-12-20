Eat a KFC Surprise Bucket and Get Free Christmas Socks

KFC is spreading holiday cheer with a special Christmas promotion through December 25th.

When you purchase the KFC Surprise Bucket, you’ll receive a complimentary pair of Christmas socks.

This festive offer is available through various channels, including in-store visits, the KFC app (Zinger Bell, Delivery), the official website, and the call center (1599-8484).

The Surprise Bucket includes 4 Kentucky Boneless Chicken Legs, 2 1994 Wings, and 2 medium Colas.

The Surprise Bucket costs 13,900 won, a discount from the regular 20,100 won price.