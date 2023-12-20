Image: KFC Korea
Dine & Drink

Eat a KFC Surprise Bucket and Get Free Christmas Socks

By Haps Staff

KFC is spreading holiday cheer with a special Christmas promotion through December 25th.

When you purchase the KFC Surprise Bucket, you’ll receive a complimentary pair of Christmas socks.

This festive offer is available through various channels, including in-store visits, the KFC app (Zinger Bell, Delivery), the official website, and the call center (1599-8484).

The Surprise Bucket includes 4 Kentucky Boneless Chicken Legs, 2 1994 Wings, and 2 medium Colas.

The Surprise Bucket costs 13,900 won, a discount from the regular 20,100 won price.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gorilla Opens New Location at Haeundae Beach

KFC Offering a Zinger Super Box Special

20 Establishments in Dong-gu Begin “Yes Kids” Zones

Starbucks Introduces a New Chicken Bacon Wrap

How Often Do Korean’s Dine Out?

Wine Consumption Drops in Korea

The Latest

Some Busan City Tour Bus Routes Suspended Due to Lack of Drivers

“Snowy Rodeo Street” Monthly Culture Event Held in Jinju This Saturday

Korea Destinations: 2023 Sunset and First Sunrise of the New Year Event at Hadong Cable Car

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

Busan City Opens “Artspace DUGU”

Fishing Banned at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches

Busan
few clouds
-3 ° C
-3 °
-3 °
36 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Thu
-0 °
Fri
-0 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 