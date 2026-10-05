Eat Like a Local: 5 Busan Foods to Try While You’re in Town for BIFF
Eat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: 5 Busan Foods to Try While You’re in Town for BIFF

By Sia Lee

If you’re visiting Busan for the Busan International Film Festival, you’ll probably spend a lot of your time around Haeundae and Centum City.

Luckily, this is also a great part of the city to eat.

As a Korean American who now calls Busan home, these are five foods I’d recommend trying while you’re here.

Nothing complicated, just some local favorites that give you a taste of the city.

Dwaeji Gukbap

You really shouldn’t leave Busan without having dwaeji gukbap. It’s a simple bowl of pork, rice and broth, usually served with kimchi, chives and seasonings that you add yourself.

There are plenty of good gukbap restaurants around Haeundae, so it’s an easy meal to fit in between screenings. It’s also one of those foods Busan locals actually eat regularly, not something that exists mainly for tourists.

Milmyeon

Another Busan classic is milmyeon, a bowl of chewy wheat noodles served either in a cold broth or mixed with a spicy sauce.

It’s especially refreshing as October is still warm, and it makes a lighter lunch when you have a full day of movies ahead. Haeundae has several long-running milmyeon restaurants worth checking out.

Grilled Eel

If you have a little more time, head toward Cheongsapo and try grilled eel.

The seaside neighborhood is only a short trip from central Haeundae and has plenty of seafood restaurants. Grilled eel with Korean side dishes and a drink is a good choice for dinner, especially if you want to get away from the busiest festival areas for an evening.

Fresh Seafood or Sashimi

You’re in Busan, so seafood has to be on the list.

Around Haeundae, you can find everything from casual seafood restaurants to places serving Korean-style raw fish, or hoe. It’s best enjoyed the Korean way, shared at the table with plenty of side dishes rather than ordered as an individual meal.

Ssiat Hotteok in Nampo-dong

Save this one for your trip to Community BIFF.

Nampo-dong is the original home of BIFF, and while you’re exploring BIFF Square, grab a ssiat hotteok. Busan’s version of the sweet Korean pancake is stuffed with sugar and filled with sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and other nuts.

It’s inexpensive, easy to eat while walking around and probably one of the most Busan ways to finish a day at the festival.

BIFF may bring you to Busan for the movies, but make sure you leave enough room in your schedule, and your stomach, to experience the city outside the theater too.

EAT LIKE A LOCAL
5 Busan Foods
Worth Trying
Five local favorites — and a place to try each one while you’re in town.

01
Dwaeji Gukbap
Pork and rice in a rich broth — one of Busan’s true everyday comfort foods.
TRY IT HERE
Halme-jip Dwaeji-gukbap
Haeundae

02
Milmyeon
Chewy wheat noodles served cold in broth or mixed with a spicy sauce.
TRY IT HERE
Haeundae Milmyeon
Haeundae

03
Grilled Eel
Head to the coast for freshly grilled eel, Korean side dishes and a seaside evening.
TRY IT HERE
Deungdae Gui Grilled Eel
Cheongsapo

04
Korean-Style Sashimi
Fresh raw fish served Korean-style with vegetables, sauces and plenty of side dishes.
TRY IT HERE
Haeundae Eoga Hoetjip
Haeundae

05
Ssiat Hotteok
Busan’s crispy street-food pancake filled with melted brown sugar and seeds.
TRY IT HERE
Seunggi Ssiat Hotteok
BIFF Square · Nampo-dong

Sia Lee
Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

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