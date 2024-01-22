Eat Like a Local: Affordable Korean BBQ at Moreumjigi

With prices increasing around the country these days, dining out has become pricier and less frequent for many people struggling to make ends meet.

However, on those special occasions when people do go out, they are looking for affordable with good quality dining options to get the most bang for your buck.

On a recent outing, some friends and I went to Moreumjigi around the Kyungsung/Pukyoung University districts.

Moreumjigi has nearly 20 locations around the city and is known for its quality meat at affordable prices. Its restaurant name derives from the meaning of “considering the situation”.

The restaurant was bustling with students that night and we were lucky to get the last table available.

They offer the standard meat restaurant options which range from 4,000 won to 5,000 won per 100 grams.

Larger set options are also available ranging from 600 grams to 900 grams for prices between 26,000 won and 39,000 won as well as four 500-gram options for 19,000 won to 25,000 won.

Side meals, including ramyeon, bibimbap, bibimguksu, boiled eggs, and dwenjjang jjiggae range from 3,000 won to 4,000 won and rice is 1,000 won for a bowl.

Everything we had in our two 500-gram orders was delicious as well as the accompanying dwenjjang jjiggae. A variety of dipping choices for your meat is nice to mix up flavors as well.

It’s also nice to cook your own meat and not have a server hovering over you when you’re trying to have a private conversation.

With locations in many districts around the city, it’s a good option for an affordable, quality meal with friends.

Restaurant Information

Open: 17:00 to 01:00 daily

Address: 13 beon-gil, 26, Yongso-ro, Nam-gu, Busan (Kyungsung/PKNU Location)