Eat Like a Local: All Michelin Guide Restaurant Selections in Busan

Three restaurants in Busan have been distinguished in the Michelin Guide 2024 Star Restaurants selection, with a total of 43 Busan eateries recognized in various categories.
The unveiling event for the ‘Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2024’ took place at Signiel Busan on the 22nd, revealing 220 restaurants — 177 in Seoul and 43 in Busan.
Among the star restaurants in Busan, Palette in Nam-gu, Fiotto in Haeundae-gu, and Mori, also in Haeundae-gu, were awarded 1-star status, signifying exceptional cuisine.
Notably, Mori, acclaimed for its Japanese kaiseki cuisine, earned its inaugural star.
Fiotto, situated at Dalmaji Hill, stands out for its homemade pasta dishes with locally sourced Korean ingredients and has also been recognized as a ‘Green Star Restaurant’ for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy.
Palette, located in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu, boasts a French-inspired menu curated by Chef Jaehoon Kim, known for his innovative culinary approach.
Additionally, 15 restaurants in Busan secured a spot on the ‘Bib Gourmand’ list, offering excellent cuisine at reasonable prices and 25 establishments were designated as ‘Selected Restaurants’, denoting places that provide commendable dining experiences.
The list includes:
1-Star selections
Mori, Haeundae
Fiotto, Haeundae
Palate, Yongho-dong — Contemporary
Bib Gourmand selections
Damiok, Gaegum-dong — Naengmyeon
Cor Pasta Bar, Jeonpo-dong — Italian
Nagahama Mangetsu, Haeundae — Ramen
Haemok, Haeundae — Japanese
Bao House, Seomyeon — Taiwanese
Yakitori Onjung, Seomyeon — Yakitori
Niurou mian guan zi, Suyeong-gu — Taiwanese
Anmok, Suyeong-gu — Dwaejji Gukbap
Tokyo Babsang, Suyeong-gu — Unagi
Loveurth, Suyeong-gu — Vegan
PILI PILI, Suyeong-gu — Thai
ARP, Yeongdo — Vegan
Hapcheon Gukbapjip, Yongho-dong — Dwaejji Gukbap
Selected Restaurants
Osteria Aboo, Busanjin-gu — Italian
Good morning Hong Kong, Busanjin-gu — Chinese
L’etang, Busanjin-gu — French
Le dorer, Haeundae — Contemporary
Iwa, Haeundae — Japanese
Dim Tao, Haeundae — Dim Sum
Kumsu Bokguk, Haeundae — Pufferfish
Soganggan, Haeundae — Korean
Chaoran, Haeundae — Chinese
Yulling, Haeundae — Barbecue
Torafuguga, Haeundae — Pufferfish
Mustrue, Haeundae — European
Chef Gon, Jung-gu — Italian
Namakzip, Nam-gu — Dwaejji Gukbap
L’Essence, Suyeong-gu — French
Eonyang Bulgogi Busanjip, Suyeong-gu — Bulgogi
Vigneto, Suyeong-gu — Italian
Ramsey, Suyeong-gu– French
Zero Base, Suyeong-gu — Japanese
Yongkangzzie, Suyeong-gu — Noodles
Yakitori Haegong, Suyeong-gu — Yakitori
Outro by Vito, Suyeong-gu — European
Eutteum Iroribata, Suyeong-gu — Japanese
Delibong, Yeonje-gu — French
Chae Ae Jeon Halmae Kalguksu, Yeonje-gu — Kalguksu