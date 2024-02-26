Eat Like a Local: All Michelin Guide Restaurant Selections in Busan

Three restaurants in Busan have been distinguished in the Michelin Guide 2024 Star Restaurants selection, with a total of 43 Busan eateries recognized in various categories.

The unveiling event for the ‘Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2024’ took place at Signiel Busan on the 22nd, revealing 220 restaurants — 177 in Seoul and 43 in Busan.

Among the star restaurants in Busan, Palette in Nam-gu, Fiotto in Haeundae-gu, and Mori, also in Haeundae-gu, were awarded 1-star status, signifying exceptional cuisine.

Notably, Mori, acclaimed for its Japanese kaiseki cuisine, earned its inaugural star.

Fiotto, situated at Dalmaji Hill, stands out for its homemade pasta dishes with locally sourced Korean ingredients and has also been recognized as a ‘Green Star Restaurant’ for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

Palette, located in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu, boasts a French-inspired menu curated by Chef Jaehoon Kim, known for his innovative culinary approach.

Additionally, 15 restaurants in Busan secured a spot on the ‘Bib Gourmand’ list, offering excellent cuisine at reasonable prices and 25 establishments were designated as ‘Selected Restaurants’, denoting places that provide commendable dining experiences.

The list includes:

1-Star selections

Mori, Haeundae

Fiotto, Haeundae

Palate, Yongho-dong — Contemporary

Bib Gourmand selections

Damiok, Gaegum-dong — Naengmyeon

Cor Pasta Bar, Jeonpo-dong — Italian

Nagahama Mangetsu, Haeundae — Ramen

Haemok, Haeundae — Japanese

Bao House, Seomyeon — Taiwanese

Yakitori Onjung, Seomyeon — Yakitori

Niurou mian guan zi, Suyeong-gu — Taiwanese

Anmok, Suyeong-gu — Dwaejji Gukbap

Tokyo Babsang, Suyeong-gu — Unagi

Loveurth, Suyeong-gu — Vegan

PILI PILI, Suyeong-gu — Thai

ARP, Yeongdo — Vegan

Hapcheon Gukbapjip, Yongho-dong — Dwaejji Gukbap

Selected Restaurants

Osteria Aboo, Busanjin-gu — Italian

Good morning Hong Kong, Busanjin-gu — Chinese

L’etang, Busanjin-gu — French

Le dorer, Haeundae — Contemporary

Iwa, Haeundae — Japanese

Dim Tao, Haeundae — Dim Sum

Kumsu Bokguk, Haeundae — Pufferfish

Soganggan, Haeundae — Korean

Chaoran, Haeundae — Chinese

Yulling, Haeundae — Barbecue

Torafuguga, Haeundae — Pufferfish

Mustrue, Haeundae — European

Chef Gon, Jung-gu — Italian

Namakzip, Nam-gu — Dwaejji Gukbap

L’Essence, Suyeong-gu — French

Eonyang Bulgogi Busanjip, Suyeong-gu — Bulgogi

Vigneto, Suyeong-gu — Italian

Ramsey, Suyeong-gu– French

Zero Base, Suyeong-gu — Japanese

Yongkangzzie, Suyeong-gu — Noodles

Yakitori Haegong, Suyeong-gu — Yakitori

Outro by Vito, Suyeong-gu — European

Eutteum Iroribata, Suyeong-gu — Japanese

Delibong, Yeonje-gu — French

Chae Ae Jeon Halmae Kalguksu, Yeonje-gu — Kalguksu