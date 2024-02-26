Image: Catchtable
Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: All Michelin Guide Restaurant Selections in Busan

By Haps Staff

Three restaurants in Busan have been distinguished in the Michelin Guide 2024 Star Restaurants selection, with a total of 43 Busan eateries recognized in various categories.

The unveiling event for the ‘Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2024’ took place at Signiel Busan on the 22nd, revealing 220 restaurants — 177 in Seoul and 43 in Busan.

Among the star restaurants in Busan, Palette in Nam-gu, Fiotto in Haeundae-gu, and Mori, also in Haeundae-gu, were awarded 1-star status, signifying exceptional cuisine.

Notably, Mori, acclaimed for its Japanese kaiseki cuisine, earned its inaugural star.

Fiotto, situated at Dalmaji Hill, stands out for its homemade pasta dishes with locally sourced Korean ingredients and has also been recognized as a ‘Green Star Restaurant’ for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

Palette, located in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu, boasts a French-inspired menu curated by Chef Jaehoon Kim, known for his innovative culinary approach.

Additionally, 15 restaurants in Busan secured a spot on the ‘Bib Gourmand’ list, offering excellent cuisine at reasonable prices and 25 establishments were designated as ‘Selected Restaurants’, denoting places that provide commendable dining experiences.

The list includes:

1-Star selections

Mori, Haeundae

Fiotto, Haeundae

Palate, Yongho-dong — Contemporary

Bib Gourmand selections

Damiok, Gaegum-dong — Naengmyeon

Cor Pasta Bar, Jeonpo-dong — Italian

Nagahama Mangetsu, Haeundae — Ramen

Haemok, Haeundae — Japanese

Bao House, Seomyeon — Taiwanese

Yakitori Onjung, Seomyeon — Yakitori

Niurou mian guan zi, Suyeong-gu — Taiwanese

Anmok, Suyeong-gu — Dwaejji Gukbap

Tokyo Babsang, Suyeong-gu — Unagi

Loveurth, Suyeong-gu — Vegan

PILI PILI, Suyeong-gu — Thai

ARP, Yeongdo — Vegan

Hapcheon Gukbapjip, Yongho-dong — Dwaejji Gukbap

Selected Restaurants

Osteria Aboo, Busanjin-gu — Italian

Good morning Hong Kong, Busanjin-gu — Chinese

L’etang, Busanjin-gu — French

Le dorer, Haeundae — Contemporary

Iwa, Haeundae — Japanese

Dim Tao, Haeundae — Dim Sum

Kumsu Bokguk, Haeundae — Pufferfish

Soganggan, Haeundae — Korean

Chaoran, Haeundae — Chinese

Yulling, Haeundae — Barbecue

Torafuguga, Haeundae — Pufferfish

Mustrue, Haeundae — European

Chef Gon, Jung-gu — Italian

Namakzip, Nam-gu — Dwaejji Gukbap

L’Essence, Suyeong-gu — French

Eonyang Bulgogi Busanjip, Suyeong-gu  — Bulgogi

Vigneto, Suyeong-gu — Italian

Ramsey, Suyeong-gu– French

Zero Base, Suyeong-gu — Japanese

Yongkangzzie, Suyeong-gu — Noodles

Yakitori Haegong, Suyeong-gu — Yakitori

Outro by Vito, Suyeong-gu — European

Eutteum Iroribata, Suyeong-gu — Japanese

Delibong, Yeonje-gu — French

Chae Ae Jeon Halmae Kalguksu, Yeonje-gu — Kalguksu

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

NYX to Host Guest Bartending Event February 29th With Kim So-yeon

Here’s Why There is Currently No Pizza or Calzones at Costco

Momoyama Holding “Love Promotion” Event Through March 31

Burger King Introduces 3 Mozzarella Whoppers

‘Taste of Busan 2024’ Guidebook Released

Tea Market and Tea Cafe to be Opened at Hadong Wild Tea Experience Center

The Latest

Weekly Flights From Busan to Ulaanbaatar Set to Increase

2AM “One Take” Concerts to be Held in March

“Busan Architecture Tour” Set to Return This Weekend

Discover the Fun of Traveling to Jinju With Their ‘Mobile Stamp Tour’

Weaving Through the Fabric of Digital Currency: Bitcoin’s Fiscal Tapestry

Unveiling Cross-Chain Transaction Frontiers: Bitcoin-Ethereum Epoch

Busan
broken clouds
5.8 ° C
5.8 °
5.8 °
64 %
6.3kmh
81 %
Mon
6 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 